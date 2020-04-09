Iraqi Kurdistan coronavirus cases rise by 14 to 324

2020/04/10 | 01:30 - Source: Iraq News

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— 14 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Iraqi Kurdistan, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) said in a statement on Thursday.

10 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Erbil province, 4 new cases in Chamchamal in Sulaimani province, the ministry of Health said.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 324 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 132 patients have recovered, and three people have died.

Meanwhile in Sulaimani province, the Bazian town was quarantined on Thursday after two residents tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Bazian Mayor Ismail Ahmad said that the authorities have closed nearly all roads leading into the town, which is located 26 kilometers west of Sulaimani.



The only road still open is so that residents who have farms on the outskirts of town can go to work.

Other than trucks bringing food supplies, no other vehicles are allowed to enter.

The World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Thursday evening showed that there are over 1,582,000 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 94,800 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

(With files from nrttv.com)

