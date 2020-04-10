Iraq: Covid-19 MdM response - Activity update - 2 April 2020

2020/04/10 | 13:00 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Source: Médecins du Monde

MdM’s plan is to support the DoH in responding to Covid-19 outbreak through outreach activities and awareness sessions.



The activities started on 19/03 in Chamesku IDP camp with 27 volunteers (10 DoH PHCC staff + 17 Community Health Volunteers).

The volunteers aim at informing, instructing and educating the community on best health practices and Covid-19 prevention, including handwashing.



As one of the core basic protective measures against diseases and based on WHO recommendations, volunteers are trained on how to do correct handwashing.



They have then been able to share prevention messages with the community through outreach activities, with a focus on handwashing regularly and thoroughly with an alcohol-based hand rub or with a soap and clean water.