Spotlight- Chinese assistance strengthens Iraq's ability to tackle COVID-19

2020/04/11 | 13:45 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- BAGHDAD, April 10 (Xinhua) -- High-ranking health officials and representatives from humanitarian agencies in Iraq said the Chinese medical assistance has strengthened Iraq's capabilities to contain the novel coronavirus spread.The second batch of medical aid from China arrived on Wednesday night in Baghdad, about a month after the first batch of aid provided by China reached the war-torn country.
The latest batch of Chinese aid includes an advanced CT scanner and equipment to protect medical personnel, such as masks and goggles.
Jasim al-Falahi, Iraq's deputy health minister, told Xinhua hat the first batch of the Chinese aid played a great role in increasing Iraq's capacity in the investigation and diagnosis of the COVID-19 cases, and the second batch will further help Iraq increase the capacity in diagnosing.
The support of the Chinese experts has increased the capacity of the Iraqi personnel specialized in public health, medicine and virology, he said.
Iraq has been struggling to carry out tests for suspected cases.
The China-built PCR lab, inaugurated on March 25 in the Medical City in downtown Baghdad, has dramatically increased Iraq's capacity to detect COVID-19 cases.
The new lab can conduct more than 1,000 tests per day.
Al-Falahi said the Chinese medical assistance to Iraq indicates a high level of relationship between the people of the two countries.
Yasin Ahmed Abbas, head of the Iraqi Red Crescent Society, told Xinhua that Chinese medical assistance to Iraq has made a vital and changing moment for Iraq.
He said the PCR lab established by the Chinese experts "was very essential" because it has increased the number of tests dramatically.
"I am sure that it (Chinese aid) is a real interpretation of friendship when you stand with me in the crises, this is a proof for keen friendship of the Chinese people to Iraq," Abbas said.
Farid Abdulkadir, country representative of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Iraq, also told Xinhua that "Iraq is very lucky" because it has received assistance from China, which has the experience and made a success in tackling COVID-19.
The Chinese assistance "has actually kept the Iraqi people one level ahead" because of the technical expertise and equipment it offered and "we are learning from the Chinese who have actually made success in the fighting against COVID-19," he said.
"The most important thing is that you have somebody who has come to help you and stand by you in this difficult time, so the Chinese donation is immense and sends a very powerful message from the people of China to the people of Iraq," Abdulkadir concluded.
As of Friday, the Iraqi Health Ministry reported a total of 1,279 cases of COVID-19, among them 70 died and 550 others have recovered.
Enditem
The latest batch of Chinese aid includes an advanced CT scanner and equipment to protect medical personnel, such as masks and goggles.
Jasim al-Falahi, Iraq's deputy health minister, told Xinhua hat the first batch of the Chinese aid played a great role in increasing Iraq's capacity in the investigation and diagnosis of the COVID-19 cases, and the second batch will further help Iraq increase the capacity in diagnosing.
The support of the Chinese experts has increased the capacity of the Iraqi personnel specialized in public health, medicine and virology, he said.
Iraq has been struggling to carry out tests for suspected cases.
The China-built PCR lab, inaugurated on March 25 in the Medical City in downtown Baghdad, has dramatically increased Iraq's capacity to detect COVID-19 cases.
The new lab can conduct more than 1,000 tests per day.
Al-Falahi said the Chinese medical assistance to Iraq indicates a high level of relationship between the people of the two countries.
Yasin Ahmed Abbas, head of the Iraqi Red Crescent Society, told Xinhua that Chinese medical assistance to Iraq has made a vital and changing moment for Iraq.
He said the PCR lab established by the Chinese experts "was very essential" because it has increased the number of tests dramatically.
"I am sure that it (Chinese aid) is a real interpretation of friendship when you stand with me in the crises, this is a proof for keen friendship of the Chinese people to Iraq," Abbas said.
Farid Abdulkadir, country representative of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Iraq, also told Xinhua that "Iraq is very lucky" because it has received assistance from China, which has the experience and made a success in tackling COVID-19.
The Chinese assistance "has actually kept the Iraqi people one level ahead" because of the technical expertise and equipment it offered and "we are learning from the Chinese who have actually made success in the fighting against COVID-19," he said.
"The most important thing is that you have somebody who has come to help you and stand by you in this difficult time, so the Chinese donation is immense and sends a very powerful message from the people of China to the people of Iraq," Abdulkadir concluded.
As of Friday, the Iraqi Health Ministry reported a total of 1,279 cases of COVID-19, among them 70 died and 550 others have recovered.
Enditem