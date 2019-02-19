PM: Activating investment in Iraq is the biggest challenge now

2019/02/19 | 08:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
Iraq Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi met Belgium Deputy PM Alexander De Coo and the European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides on Monday.
During the meeting, they have discussed the current situations in Iraq and the new government objectives after defeating Daesh terrorist groups.
They also have discussed Belgium and EU support to Iraq in terms of reconstruction and rebuilding the country as well as the humanitarian field.
Abdul Mahdi offered his thanks to Belgium for the positive stances to Iraq and he asserted the importance of strengthening the relations with the European countries after Daesh war.
He explained that the biggest challenge now is to encourage the investors to activate the investment sectors in Iraq, in addition, to urge international companies to work in the damaged areas.
PM pointed at the importance to support Iraq and offer better cooperation in the regard of reconsidering enlisting Iraq in the money laundering countries list.
On his part, De Coo expressed his country’s readiness to support Iraq and to explore the chances to contribute reconstructing the country and maintain humanitarian aid.
As for Stylianides, he said “We are proud of what we have seen. Iraqis are united and the Commission increased the Humanitarian Aid funds and we are supposed to stand by Iraq as we should keep our on-going support,”
