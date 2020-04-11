Iraq reports 39 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

2020/04/11 | 22:55 - Source: Baghdad Post

On Saturday, the Iraqi

health ministry affirmed the registration of 39 new coronavirus cases, and two

deaths, raising the total number of infected people in the nation to 1,318.The ministry affirmed

in a statement that, until now Iraq saw 72 deaths due to the novel coronavirus,

while 601 cases were successfully recovered.Several world countries have tightened restrictions on movement and travel, with the aim of curbing the spread of the Coronavirus, and some have pledged billions of dollars in economic stimulus programs to reduce the economic repercussions of the crisis.It is worth mentioning that, more cases of the virus, which causes respiratory disease COVID-19, continue to emerge, with outbreaks in South Korea, Italy, and Iran.People across the globe partake in self-isolation for 14 days as an effective precautionary measure to protect those around them and themselves from contracting COVID-19.Transmission of virus between humans happens when someone comes into contact with an infected person’s secretions, such as droplets in a cough.It can also be transmitted by coming into contact with something an infected person has touched and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.The global death toll of new coronavirus “COVID-19” is dramatically increasing, hitting 107,645.Meanwhile the number of coronavirus confirmed cases registered one million and 760 thousand and 995 cases globally.