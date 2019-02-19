Iraq and Kuwait discuss enhancing mutual cooperation

2019/02/19 | 08:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA - BAGHDAD
Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Basheer al-Haddad and a business delegation from Kuwait headed by Shiekh al-Sharif Bilal al-Abdali discussed mutual cooperation in terms of economy and trade between the two countries.
Al-Haddad asserted the importance of mutual relations and the means to activate the cooperation in the investment sector as well as expanding the trade agreements that would help to provide jobs.
On his part, al-Abdali expressed his happiness for meeting the Deputy Speaker and to discuss the mutual files.
He also explained that it is important to maintain the communication, economy and investment sectors in the mutual cooperation frame and to ease the procedures of the businessmen and investors in terms of reconstruction and development.
