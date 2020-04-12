Uncertainty in Iraq Assisting American Interference

2020/04/12 | 21:15 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By: Kayhan Int’l Staff WriterThe situation in Iraq, where the meddling Americans are unwilling to withdraw their occupation forces despite the demand of the Iraqi parliament and have also not stopped interfering in the country’s bid to set up a stable government, appears grim for the Land of the Two Rivers.Last Thursday President Barham Salih asked Iraq’s Intelligence Chief Mustafa al-Kadhemi to take up the post of prime minister and in the next thirty days form a cabinet capable of mustering the vote of confidence from the parliament.
Kadhemi is the third premier-designate in the past six months following the resignation last October of Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, and it is still not clear whether like his two predecessors – Mohammad Allawi and the American candidate Adnan az-Zurfi – who had to bow out because of lack of support from the major parliamentary factions, he will be able to succeed.A major drawback for the 53-year old Kadhemi are his ties with the US, which wasted no time in expressing its support for the Intelligence Chief, who it seems is now trying to curry favour with the Shi’a Muslim parties that form the majority in the parliament.This blatant meddling by the hated Americans in the affairs of Iraq is likely to abort Kadhemi’s candidacy and cause further delay in formation of a new, stable, and broad-based government under a nationally trusted prime minister, despite the support expressed by fringe groups for him.The current crisis ought to be an eye-opener for Iraq’s majority community, which unfortunately has not been able to form a formidable united front of which it is quite capable but hasn’t been able to do so because of unnecessary bickering over trivial issues.It should also be a wakeup call for the politically naïve elements in the religious circles to develop a better understanding of the complicated situation of their US- occupied and terrorist-infested homeland, by refraining from unwarranted remarks that forced the unanimously endorsed Abdul-Mahdi to tender in his resignation within a year of taking up the prime minister’s post and doing a commendable job in the face of the sedition that Washington and Riyadh had fanned at Baghdad’s Tahrir Square and in the southern parts of the country through resurrection of the Ba’thist residue in a bid to splinter the texture of the Shi’a Muslim community.The onus is on Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani, whose dynamic call to the nation in 2014 had led to the formation of the Hashd ash-Sha’bi, the grassroots Popular Mobilizations Units (PMU), which with timely fraternal and friendly advisory and military assistance from the Islamic Republic of Iran, succeeded in weeding out the takfiri terrorists to the horror of the US and Saudi Arabia.The PMU remains the most loyal and trusted guardians of Iraq’s independence, national sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and the only hope for ridding the country from the meddling Americans, despite losing their highly capable general, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in the cowardly terrorist strike by the US, whose chief target was the iconic anti-terrorist Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani.The blood of these martyrs is fresh and is undoubtedly the stimulus for all truly nationalist and religious sectors of the Iraqi society, which wants a prime minister and a government to represent the nation, rather than serving the interests of the Americans, the Saudis, or the Israelis.Hopefully, this time as well, similar to the edict of 2014, the Marja’iyyah in holy Najaf from the shadows of the sacred shrine of the One and Only Commander of the Faithful, Imam Ali (AS), whose model rule of social justice continues to be the elusive goal of all justice-seeking administrations in history, will issue an open and unambiguous edict for the deliverance of Iraq from the Americans and their local stooges, since the faithful are eagerly awaiting God Almighty’s Promise of the reappearance of Imam Mahdi (AS) and establishment of the city of Kufa as the headquarters of his global government of peace, prosperity, and justice.
