2020/04/12 | 22:40 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it recorded 241 abuses to the UN-sponsored ceasefire by the Iran-backed Houthi militias and affirmed it still sticks to the ceasefire.

The coalition's spokesman, Turki Al-Maliki said the coalition forces still abide by self-control.



However, it keeps their legitimate right of response.