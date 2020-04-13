Coronavirus kills 'father of modern Iraqi architecture'

2020/04/13 | 21:35 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Rifat Chadirji, known as the father of modern Iraqi architecture, died late Friday in the United Kingdom after contracting the novel coronavirus, friends and Iraqi officials have said, AFP reported.

The 93-year-old architect and photographer is credited with designing some of Iraq's most well-known structures, including the iconic "Freedom Monument" in the now protest hub of Baghdad's Tahrir Square its name.

"He was a giant of 20th century Iraq," said Caecilia Pieri, a scholar focusing on Baghdad's modern architecture who knew Chadirji well.