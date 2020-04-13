U.S. welcomes apparent consensus on forming a government in Iraq: Pompeo

2020/04/13 | 22:05 - Source: Iraq News



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 8, 2020.



REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File PhotoWASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S.



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that his country welcomes an apparent agreement among Iraq’s Shia, Sunni and Kurdish groups to form a new government, adding it would need to be capable of confronting the coronavirus pandemic, helping the economy and bringing arms under control.



“We welcome that Shia, Sunni, and Kurdish political leaders seem to have arrived at a consensus on government formation, and hope the new government puts Iraq’s interests first and meets the needs of the Iraqi people,” Pompeo said in a statement.



