Saleh mourns 'father of modern Iraqi architecture' who dies of COVID-19

2020/04/13 | 23:15 - Source: Baghdad Post

Top Iraqi officials including President Barham Saleh and caretaker premier Adel Abdel Mahdi mourned Rifat Chadirji, known as the father of modern Iraqi architecture, who died late Friday in the United Kingdom after contracting the novel coronavirus on Saturday, AFP reported.

"With the death of Rifat Chadirji, architecture in Iraq and the world has lost its modern lung," President Saleh wrote.

The 93-year-old architect and photographer is credited with designing some of Iraq's most well-known structures, including the iconic "Freedom Monument" in the now protest hub of Baghdad's Tahrir Square its name.