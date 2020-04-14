KRG reports only one coronavirus case in three days

2020/04/14 | 23:15 - Source: Baghdad Post

Kurdistan Region's Health Ministry revealed on Tuesday that only one case had been registered in the region in the past three days.A 65-year-old man tested positive for the new coronavirus in Sulaimaniya province on Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement, noting that the total number of cases is now 331.It pointed out that a total of 1,196 suspected people had taken the test for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.At least four death cases have been registered in the Kurdistan Region since the outbreak of the virus while 194 patients have been discharged from the hospital.