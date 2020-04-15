Iraq confirms 22 coronavirus cases, raising total to 1400

2020/04/15 | 00:25 - Source: Baghdad Post

The total number of coronavirus infections in Iraq has now reached 1,400, the health ministry reported on Tuesday.In the past 24 hours, only 22 new cases of the coronavirus have been recorded in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, according to a statement by the ministry.At least ten people tested positive for COVID-19 in Basra, five in Baghdad, two in Wasit, while two others were in Babil and Diwannia provinces.Meanwhile, two infections were registered in the disputed Kurdish province of Kirkuk and another was in Kurdistan Region's Sulaimaniya province.In the same period of time, the ministry noted, 49 patients have been discharged from the hospital after they recovered from the virus.The deaths toll has remained steady at 78, the ministry said, adding that 766 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Iraq.