KRG's PM says curfew to remain in place until COVID-19 is under control

2020/04/15 | 01:00 - Source: Baghdad Post

The curfew and other anti-coronavirus measures to remain in place until the novel virus is fully under control, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani revealed on Tuesday."Today I spoke by phone with Erbil province’s ops room and thanked them for their hard work, dedication and leadership," Barzani wrote on Twitter.



"I also asked them to continue to administer the government measures.""The curfew remains in place until we have full control over the spread of the coronavirus."The latest lockdown is expected to expire this Thursday, April 16.The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) seems to have partially been successful in dealing with the coronavirus as the daily number of infections has decreased.



The health ministry said earlier the day that only one person had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past three days.