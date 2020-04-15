Acosta: Trump Is ‘Baghdad Bob’ on Coronavirus, Attacking China, WHO Is ‘Distraction’

2020/04/15 | 05:00 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- CNN was up to no good early Tuesday night, dipping in and out of the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing to peddle liberal punditry and Trump hate, even though some CNNers painfully conceded that President Trump was right about the World Health Organization’s China fetish.That didn’t apply to chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta, who called Trump “Baghdad Bob” on the virus and sided with communist China and the WHO because talking about them was “a distraction.”Acosta bemoaned to Situation Room host Wolf Blitzer that the WHO was what the White House used as “a distraction” while Monday’s “was the news media.” He added that both served as “scapegoats” along with China, Democrats, governors, and the Obama administration as stand-ins for Trump himself.In other words, Acosta suggested Trump was why tens of thousands of Americans were dead.

The liberal hack continued on by making the Baghdad Bob analogy (click “expand”):

And Wolf, it just comes to mind what we saw yesterday during the briefing, that Monday meltdown, when he played that propaganda video in the white house briefing room, these briefings all together are --- are coming across like something out of Baghdad Bob.



Baghdad Bob being the Iraqi military official who was claiming during the Iraq War that the United States was not making their way into the Iraqi capital.



The President is sounding like very Baghdad Bob-like in the way that he’s assigning blame to everybody but himself.



He is not taking any responsibility for this.

One of the things he just said a few moments ago about the World Health Organization.



I’ll just read you the quote.



He said it would have been so easy to be truthful.



That was an exact quote from the President and yet this a President who, time and again throughout this crisis, has been playing fast and loose about the facts, lying about things, for example, saying that the Obama administration left the cupboards bare when they left office in 2017.

So, three thoughts on the amount of shameless psychobabble.



First, no word on whether Acosta was still licking his wounds from his embarrassing display at the March 10 briefing.

Second, perhaps CNN isn't the right network to level any Baghdad Bob analogies considering CNN's despicable behavior covering for the Saddam Hussein regime while they held down a Baghdad bureau.

And third, it should be stated that this hot take came from the same network that downplayed the virus from January to early February because it conflicted with the impeachment trial and still held its annual upfront event to a crowd of hundreds on March 5.

During both the briefing and their break-ins, CNN’s Chyron Boy was in rare form (see photo), firing off lower thirds that bolstered Zuckerville’s greater emphasis on bashing Trump and thus loving both China and WHO (despite a critical segment here or there).

These doozies came on the heels of those fired off during Monday’s briefing, including the humdinger “Angry Trump turns briefing into propaganda session.”

Before Acosta’s brain cell-killing routine, Inside Politics host John King admitted on two separate occasions that Trump was correct to criticize the WHO for being “flat-footed” on the pandemic and far too trusting of China.

Of course, he still had to bash Trump by griping that this was not the time to do it.



Rather, King opined that Trump made this “bold and controversial stroke…to turn the attention to somebody else.”

And right before Acosta, Dr.



Sanjay Gupta appeared bleak when he couldn’t simply rip Trump, specifically agreeing with the President’s insistence that the WHO took China’s word about a lack of human-to-human transmission which, as we know, was a lie.

Later, King deflected blame for CNN fixating on Trump instead of fulfilling its most basic duty, which was to inform the public and keep it safe (click “expand”):

Nobody would hold the President accountable or not --- they wouldn't beat him about it if you acknowledge we didn't get this right at the beginning, we're getting it right now.



It would be nice to see progress in testing, nice to hear more about this new stockpile.



But instead we get the daily airing of grievances at the white house and things that we have to fact check that we have to correct which some of our viewers get mad at us, too, cause they want to know am I safe? Can I go back to work? When can I go back to work? Can I trust my governor and mayor when they tell me I can go back to work? Can I trust my boss when they say it's okay to come back to work?

I would urge everybody to listen to the president when he talks about these issues and then go online and listen not just to Governor Cuomo, who you see live on here almost every here, or Governor Newsom.



People watching may say, oh, they’re both Democrats.



Listen to Mike DeWine, listen to Charlie Baker, listen to Larry Hogan.



Listen to how they talk about the complexity of this.



We will have to take your temperature.



We will have to spread people out in the workplace.



We will have to get masks for everybody.



You may go to a restaurant where half as many patrons, your menu may be disposable.



We may do this in a couple places first and try it out for a week or two to see how it goes.



The nuance, the detail, the complexity of the planning.



Compare and contrast that to what you hear daily from the President.

