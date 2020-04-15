GBV and MHPSS Awareness Raising Messaging during the Time of COVID-19 - Iraq

2020/04/15 | 16:45 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Sources: United Nations Population Fund, Protection Cluster

Background:

In emergencies, the stress levels may increase due to the disruption of normal life.



It is crucial to understand the possible emotional reactions to the crisis, learn positive ways of coping, and know where to seek assistance if needed, to avoid harming oneself or another person.



This document lists examples of suggested GBV related prevention messages that can be adapted and disseminated on social media, through TV and radio spots and campaigns, and with dignity kits.



Information about the available and remote services and hotlines/pathways may be included in these messages as well.



Some of these messages may also be printed and made available, and visible in health facilities/clinics or public spaces.

Additionally, Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) is considered a cross-cutting issue in all sectors and emergency pillars involved in the COVID-19 response.



Therefore, GBV partners are encouraged to incorporate MHPSS messages into their messages/activities.



Some messages developed by the National MHPSS Technical Working Group are also included in the list below to address the stress and how to cope with it1 .