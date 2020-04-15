Iraq rejects Iran’s appeal to receive Shia Pilgrims due to COVID-19

2020/04/15 | 17:55 - Source: Baghdad Post

The Iraqi government has refused to take in Iranian Shia pilgrims due to the border closure as part of the measures to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak.Iran said on Tuesday that a plan was being devised by Tehran to resume the pilgrimage of its citizens to the holy Shia sites in Iraq and Syria.It said there would be all protective measures as part of the new pilgrimage plan to protect the people against coronavirus infection.However, Iraq’s top authority for customs and border crossings said a day later that all the international gates would remain closed as part of the government’s measures to fight the pandemic.