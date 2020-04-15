Salih congratulates Yazidis on New Year

2020/04/15 | 23:10 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi President Barham Salih congratulated the people of the Yezidi religion in Iraq and around the world on the occasion of the New Year (Red Wednesday), the presidency said on Wednesday.

The following is the text of congratulations:

" It is a pleasure for me to congratulate the people of the Yezidi religion in Iraq and around the world.



I hope the new year will bring all the happiness, security, peace and stability.

The Yazidis have made great sacrifices and have shown great courage in defending their cities, villages and Iraq at large in the war against ISIS.



Today, they are called upon, then, to address the challenges facing our country as well as to cooperate with the health and medical cadres to confront the new Coronavirus.

We take this opportunity to reaffirm our support for the legitimate demands of the Yezidi brothers to ensure their rights in speeding the adoption of the Act of Yezidi women survivors which has been sent by the Presidency of the Republic to the Parliament.



As we urge to intensify efforts and endeavors to identify the fate of the abductees in addition to facilitate their return to their families.

Eid Mubarak, every year, Yazidis and Iraqis are fine.

Dr.



Barham Salih,President of the Republic."