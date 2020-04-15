Foreign Ministry: We returned 4462 Iraqis stranded in several countries

2020/04/15 | 23:45 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it managed to coordinate the return of about 4462 people from different countries of the world, including: Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, India, Russia, Belarus, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and our embassies are still gathering the numbers of those who want to return until they are all evacuated.

Today an incoming flight from Saudi Arabia is carrying 166 persons, two flights from Cairo carrying 324, and a fourth flight from Malaysia with 349 to return the Iraqis stranded there.

Our embassy in Amman will also evacuate 115 Iraqis from Anbar who were stranded in Jordan by land, in addition to that, our embassy in Kuwait coordinated with the competent authorities there to transfer 166 Iraqis soon.

5 deaths were recorded, among the Iraqi community caused by Coronavirus, 4 in UK and 1 in Sweden.



And 18 new cases of infection, 10 in Sweden, 7 in UK , and one in Russian Federation for the Iraqi community with Coronavirus.The total number of Iraqi community infected worldwide is (243), distributed as follows:

US 40Norway 37Germany 24Sweden 33UK 20• Canada 16Jordan 15Belgium 11Denmark 10Italy 7Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 4France 6Austria 5Netherlands 5UAE 2Lebanon 2Finland 1Malaysia 1Spain 1Iran 1Russia 1The total number of deaths worldwide is (26) distributed as follows:UK 13Sweden 4Germany 3US 3Netherlands 1Belgium 1Denmark 1Recovery cases worldwide (52) distributed as follows:Belgium 11Sweden 9Jordan 9US 5UK 5Austria 4Canada 4Denmark 2Iran 1Saudi Arabia 1Spain 1