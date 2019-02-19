Hashd militiamen impose ‘illegal’ customs checkpoint in Sharqat

2019/02/19 | 11:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – Gunmen tied to the Iran-backed Hashd al-Shaabi paramilitia have set up a checkpoint in Sharqat, south of Mosul, where they are taxing truck drivers, a local official confirmed to Rudaw, adding security forces are unable to stand against the Shiite group.“There is a security checkpoint in Sharqat run by Hashd al-Shaabi, forcibly taking taxation from people,” Ali Dahduh, the mayor of Sahrqat, told Rudaw. “Whoever passes by the checkpoint, they will be taxed.”Dahduh said he contacted Joma Inad, commander of the Saladin Operations, but he said they had no authority over the Hashd al-Shaabi. “I have informed all parties of the Hashd al-Shaabi checkpoint on the Sharqat four sided road forcing commuters into paying them taxes. I am ashamed when officials and MPs from Karbala and Hilla call me complaining that their trucks were stopped at the Sharqat four sides road,” he said. Taxation varies depending on the load the trucks carry, Dahduh said.“Some trucks are taxed with 10,000 dinars and some other $1000,” he said.“They say they are associated with the Hashd al-Shaabi security. They do not have a particular leader,” he added.The Iraqi parliament earlier this month described any customs points taking taxation as illegal.
Sharqat briefly fell to ISIS during the group’s rampage across a third of the country before it was liberated by Iraqi forces in September 2016.
