Withdraw from Iraq and Stop at Least One Endless War

2020/04/16 | 10:20 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq is now on its third attempt to choose a prime minister.Parliament has

requested the government to expel American troops.



The Trump administration’s

economic war against Iran has strengthened hardline factions, which remain determined

on revenge for the January assassination of Qasem Soleimani.





U.S.



officials admit that deterrence against Iran and Iraqi militias has failed.





After the third rocket attack by the latter on American bases, despite earlier

retaliation by Washington, the Pentagon withdrew from six bases rather than

respond again.



However, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo proposed a military campaign

within Iraq against Iranian-backed Iraqi forces.

Washington could find itself at war with both Iran and Iraq.



It is time to

bring home America’s forces.

US policy toward Iraq is cursed.



In the 1980s the Reagan administration supported

Saddam Hussein’s aggressive war against Iran lest the Islamic Republic triumph

and gain regional hegemony.



Convinced of US support, an emboldened Hussein next

occupied Kuwait.





That led to the first Gulf War, after which Washington left troops in Saudi

Arabia, which became one of Osama bin Laden’s chief grievances.



The Bush I and

Clinton administrations both imposed no-fly zones and sanctioned and bombed

Iraq for various offenses, without changing its behavior.





President George W.



Bush’s administration used the 9/11 terrorist attacks as

a pretext for invading Iraq, which became one of America’s worst foreign policy

disasters.



The result: thousands of American dead, tens of thousands of wounded,

hundreds of thousands of dead Iraqis in the ensuing sectarian war, and millions

of Iraqis driven from their homes.



The Christian community was destroyed, with

religious minorities driven to Kurdistan and abroad.





Iran’s influence was greatly enhanced by creation of a Shia-dominated government

in Iraq.



Al-Qaeda in Iraq morphed into the Islamic State, which made a dramatic

return in 2014, taking over much of the country.



At which point the Obama administration

sent US forces back to Iraq.



American troops were forced to cooperate with Iranian

personnel and Iraqi militias backed by Tehran to defeat ISIS in December 2017.

Why are US forces still occupying Iraqi territory?

It isn’t to stop the Islamic State.



The philosophy/theology remains attractive

to some and like-minded fighters could reappear to do damage.



However, Washington

broke the movement at the height of its power; a permanent occupation is not

necessary.



An ISIS revival is opposed by Iraq, Syria, Jordan, Iran, the Gulf

States, and Israel, with support likely from Russia and possibly from European

states.



All these governments have far more at stake in preventing a radical

recrudescence.





The Trump administration’s real target is Iran, upon which the president is

fixated.



However, Tehran poses no threat to America.



Of course, Saudi Arabia

would be happy to fight to the last American, but the last place Washington

should be is in the middle of a Sunni-Shia conflict.



The Islamic State also

is opposed by most countries in the region, including Turkey, Saudi Arabia,

the leading Gulf States, and Israel.



They are capable of deterring Iran.

Moreover, Iraq is no ally against Tehran.



Baghdad’s relationship with Iran

remains close: the two most important majority Shia states have strong personal,

cultural, commercial, and religious ties.



Iranian forces, led by Soleimani,

played an important role in helping Baghdad defeat the Islamic State.

The Iraqi militia Kataib Hezbollah has a strong incentive to attack the US,

which killed its founder, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in the drone strike on Soleimani.





Other groups would be happy to assist KH.



Explained the Washington Post:

"Iran-backed militias are becoming more audacious in attacking US personnel

in Iraq, with rocket strikes against military bases occurring more frequently

and, for the first time, in broad daylight.



US officials say they are receiving

near-daily reports of ‘imminent’ attacks planned against U.S.-linked military

or diplomatic facilities."

After rockets hit Camp Taji last month the administration assumed KH’s culpability

and retaliated, killing Iraqi policemen and soldiers who shared a base with

the militia.



Then came another two rounds of rocket attacks.



Washington’s response:

pull out of six facilities – retreat and appeasement in the usual lexicon of hawks – and

demand that Baghdad do something.





Which is a forlorn hope.





Attacking Americans is easy sport and attracts both Sunnis and Shiites.



Blame

can be assumed but rarely proved.



A new group, which may or may not be a front

for KH, claimed responsibility for the latest attacks.



Iran has influence, not

control.



David Schenker, Assistant Secretary of Near Eastern Affairs, said these

groups continue to pose a "significant" threat to US personnel.



So

much for the promised restoration of deterrence.

Expecting Baghdad to choose between America and Iran won’t yield the answer

Washington wants.



No doubt, most Iraqis do not want their country to be a battleground

or anyone’s puppet.



Some, perhaps many, officials privately want to keep the

US in Iraq – lots of countries prefer to turn their defense over to America.





However, contacts between Iranians and Iraqis are strong, broad, and pervasive.





Moreover, Tehran’s embrace is tight and can be deadly.



An anonymous Iraqi military

official told the Washington Post: "No judge will issue an arrest

warrant against a senior militia member if he wants to stay alive." He

added: "We can’t stop them" from attacking US troops.





The "strategic dialogue" demanded by Washington, expected to start

in June, won’t change the political dynamic on the ground.



A hostile caretaker

premier remains in office.



The latest nominee for prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi,

has the reputation of maneuvering carefully between Washington and Tehran.



He

reportedly received support from Shia factions after he agreed not to restrict

the militias.



Moreover, his first task, if confirmed by parliament, will be

to organize elections.



He is unlikely to welcome America’s continued presence

or confront the anti-American militias.





But will the administration accept anything other than an unambiguous yes?

After having denounced "endless wars," President Trump threatened

to sanction Baghdad if the government enforced parliament’s resolution, which

would destroy the bilateral relationship.



Worse would be attacking more Iraqis

in Iraq without the Iraqi government’s approval.



Violent resistance almost certainly

would multiply.



Striking Iran would greatly expand the conflict.



Despite America’s

undoubted military power, Tehran has demonstrated that it could utilize friendly

forces and asymmetric tactics – remember the drone strikes on the Saudi oil facilities – to

harm American forces and allies throughout the Middle East.



Setting the region

on fire would be madness.

Washington should not stay in Iraq.



The Middle East has been unstable for years

while its importance to America has greatly diminished.



It is time to leave

Iraq and its neighbors to find a way to live together in the future without

a US military presence.

Doug Bandow is a Senior Fellow at the Cato Institute.



A former Special Assistant

to President Ronald Reagan, he is author of Foreign Follies: America’s New

Global Empire.