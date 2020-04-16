FM summons the Turkish ambassador about the air attack

2020/04/16 | 17:55 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced, on Thursday that the Turkish ambassador in Baghdad has been summoned and delivered a memorandum of protest against the attack carried out by the Turkish side, which resulted in loss of life and property.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns in the strongest possible terms the attack carried out by the Turkish side, which resulted in loss of life and property," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf, in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Al-Sahaf added, "The Iraqi Foreign Minister, Muhammad Ali Al-Hakim, directed the summons of the Turkish ambassador in Baghdad and delivered a protest note."

Earlier, the joint operations denounced the violation of Iraqi airspace by Turkish aircraft, in what it considered a flagrant violation of sovereignty.

The joint operations said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that it "deplores the penetration of Iraqi airspace from Turkish aircraft, which occurred yesterday morning, Wednesday, April 15, 2020, targeting a refugee camp near Makhmour."