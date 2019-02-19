MP blames cabinet formation delay on partisan interests

2019/02/19 | 12:55
MP Hussein Ahmed Hadi, representing the State of Law Coalition, said the partisan interests are the reason behind the delay in nomination of interior and defense ministers, especially that every party has an economic committees that condition giving ministers share of the public money to fund themselves.
In remarks, Hadi added that the ministries of interiors and defense are different from other ministries as they obtain 25 percent of the state budget.
He also expressed hope that parliament concludes the formation of the cabinet.In previous remarks, other MPs said the rest of the cabinet has been settled on and that there has been voting on the candidates, following understandings between Fatah and Saairun alliances.
