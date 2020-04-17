Coronaland — Poem

2020/04/17 | 03:25 - Source: Iraq News

Kamal Mirawdeli | Exclusive to Ekurd.net

A Poem Dedicated to T.S.



Eliot

[The first and last stanza are taken from T.S.



Eliot’s poem Wasteland.



‘Shamshama kwera’ is the Kurdish name for bats meaning night-blind.



The poem is translated from the Kurdish version.

1

‘’April is the cruellest month, breeding

Lilacs out of the dead land, mixing

Memory and desire, stirring

Dull roots with spring rain.’’

2

But this year winter did not keep us warm

And forgot to cover the earth with thick snow of forgetfulness

Spring suddenly surprised us

We were not ready for April picnics

It caused shock, confusion and fear

Concern for young deaths and the final

Without-farewell- journey of family and friends

A pandemic overwhelmed our global village

Tied our hands with strings of helplessness

We surrendered and stayed in our homes

Waiting for to-be-and-not-to-be results

We submitted to the hysteria of updated news

And fear of the heightened shades of death.

For Corona brought back to us fear of mystery

Science has not discovered all Truth

Mystery mutated to a mythical fear again

Fear of primitive cavemen from threatening thunder

3.

Corona has turned lives into numbers

News of numbers

Reading of numbers

Coloured lines and curves

Drawing a thin line between infected and already deceased

All cries, hopes and prayers

Are for numbers to reach apexes

Then come down to settle in nameless graveyards

When the hospitals are full, the graveyards fuller

And the cities and streets are silent

And the living afraid of temperature and coughing

They are afraid of numbers

Of becoming numbers

Presidents, PMs, Scientists, Experts

They all add up numbers, meditate numbers

Analyse numbers

But still we are doubtful

That one plus one equals two

Two plus two equals four

And one million is not ten million.

4

April is the cruellest month

Turns the quiet graves of earth into sparkling green fields

And the hollow eye-bones into spots of daffodils

Donkey barking is the most sacred strong call of nature

Resonates in the earth with cosmic echoes

Reinforcing the instinct of revival

This is the law of nature and creatures

But mortal men are slaves of illusion and superstitions

They recycle their stone-age idols

They lick refined stones and the feet of filthy-hearted imams

They impose false definitions on all creatures of earth

Projecting them as edible meals unable to feel pain

But this year April saw the rains of questions

Which Reason has forgotten

And does not want to hear of them again

5

O the wise creature of 50 million years

O shamshama kwera!

Nay, forgive me for this ignorant name

By blind sense,

I name you, as your truth: NightSeer

You are 50 years old, and the mythical 3000-year-old Adam

Did not learn any names from his God

He did not know your name

In his own paradise, he did not even know the name of Apple

He opened his world of senses with the eyes of desire

He created from his spinal column a companion of lust

Eve saw Adam in front of him, staring with hungry eyes

She saw a hard dick protruding between his thighs

She looked at herself, she was lacking this and felt inferior

She hurried to cover herself with a big fig leaf

Adam did the same

They went for a walk and ate the Apple

Then accused poor Snake of luring them

Eve grew apple-looking breasts

Adam desired her, all her body

Allah told him: this is your farm and you may plough her as you wish!

Adam became happy and they mixed

Non-stop action for 40 days

Cane and Abel were born

Sons of lust and craving

They divided the earth:

The plant world for Cane

The animal world for Abel

[No girls, no females]

And to make sacrifices to their God

But God preferred sheep meat, cow steak and heads of wild deer

He loved Abel more and cane became very jealous

He slaughtered Abel the way he was beheading his camels and goats

He felt relieved

Paradise is mine now!

But his God who had taught him nothing

Internally or externally

And had forbidden him from eating from the Garden of Knowledge

Told him: You committed a great sin

Go away and be a wanderer in the world

Make the earth an apple cut it to pieces and devour it

Whatever was green, cut it

Whatever was alive, slaughter it

In this way, men’s stomach became graveyard of animals

And the dick of man became a weapon in the battlefield

And for fear of this new being the NightSeer hid herself

In the corners of darkness

And became a companion of owl

Until she learnt to see darkness

And the gins and creatures of the unseen

And learnt the science of the invisible

He learnt how to protect nature and cherish life

And to send her gins from time to time

To spread pandemic messages

For animal-eating mankind.

6

‘’What are the roots that clutch, what branches grow

Out of this stony rubbish? Son of man,

You cannot say, or guess, for you know only

A heap of broken images, where the sun beats,

And the dead tree gives no shelter, the cricket no relief,

And the dry stone no sound of water.



Only

There is shadow under this red rock,

(Come in under the shadow of this red rock),

And I will show you something different from either

Your shadow at morning striding behind you

Or your shadow at evening rising to meet you;

I will show you fear in a handful of dust.

Frisch weht der Wind

Der Heimat zu

Mein Irisch Kind,

Wo weilest du?

“You gave me hyacinths first a year ago;

“They called me the hyacinth girl.”

—Yet when we came back, late, from the Hyacinth garden,

Your arms full, and your hair wet, I could not

Speak, and my eyes failed, I was neither

Living nor dead, and I knew nothing,

Looking into the heart of light, the silence.’’

Kamal Mirawdeli, a senior Kurdish Writer and poet from South Kurdistan, living in London.



He was the second runner in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region presidential elections, July 2009.



See below.

The opinions are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.

