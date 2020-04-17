Coronaland — Poem

Dr.
A Poem Dedicated to T.S.
Eliot
[The first and last stanza are taken from T.S.
Eliot’s poem Wasteland.
‘Shamshama kwera’ is the Kurdish name for bats meaning night-blind.
The poem is translated from the Kurdish version.
1
‘’April is the cruellest month, breeding
Lilacs out of the dead land, mixing
Memory and desire, stirring
Dull roots with spring rain.’’
2
But this year winter did not keep us warm
And forgot to cover the earth with thick snow of forgetfulness
Spring suddenly surprised us
We were not ready for April picnics
It caused shock, confusion and fear
Concern for young deaths and the final
Without-farewell- journey of family and friends
A pandemic overwhelmed our global village
Tied our hands with strings of helplessness
We surrendered and stayed in our homes
Waiting for to-be-and-not-to-be results
We submitted to the hysteria of updated news
And fear of the heightened shades of death.
For Corona brought back to us fear of mystery
Science has not discovered all Truth
Mystery mutated to a mythical fear again
Fear of primitive cavemen from threatening thunder
3.
Corona has turned lives into numbers
News of numbers
Reading of numbers
Coloured lines and curves
Drawing a thin line between infected and already deceased
All cries, hopes and prayers
Are for numbers to reach apexes
Then come down to settle in nameless graveyards
When the hospitals are full, the graveyards fuller
And the cities and streets are silent
And the living afraid of temperature and coughing
They are afraid of numbers
Of becoming numbers
Presidents, PMs, Scientists, Experts
They all add up numbers, meditate numbers
Analyse numbers
But still we are doubtful
That one plus one equals two
Two plus two equals four
And one million is not ten million.
4
April is the cruellest month
Turns the quiet graves of earth into sparkling green fields
And the hollow eye-bones into spots of daffodils
Donkey barking is the most sacred strong call of nature
Resonates in the earth with cosmic echoes
Reinforcing the instinct of revival
This is the law of nature and creatures
But mortal men are slaves of illusion and superstitions
They recycle their stone-age idols
They lick refined stones and the feet of filthy-hearted imams
They impose false definitions on all creatures of earth
Projecting them as edible meals unable to feel pain
But this year April saw the rains of questions
Which Reason has forgotten
And does not want to hear of them again
5
O the wise creature of 50 million years
O shamshama kwera!
Nay, forgive me for this ignorant name
By blind sense,
I name you, as your truth: NightSeer
You are 50 years old, and the mythical 3000-year-old Adam
Did not learn any names from his God
He did not know your name
In his own paradise, he did not even know the name of Apple
He opened his world of senses with the eyes of desire
He created from his spinal column a companion of lust
Eve saw Adam in front of him, staring with hungry eyes
She saw a hard dick protruding between his thighs
She looked at herself, she was lacking this and felt inferior
She hurried to cover herself with a big fig leaf
Adam did the same
They went for a walk and ate the Apple
Then accused poor Snake of luring them
Eve grew apple-looking breasts
Adam desired her, all her body
Allah told him: this is your farm and you may plough her as you wish!
Adam became happy and they mixed
Non-stop action for 40 days
Cane and Abel were born
Sons of lust and craving
They divided the earth:
The plant world for Cane
The animal world for Abel
[No girls, no females]
And to make sacrifices to their God
But God preferred sheep meat, cow steak and heads of wild deer
He loved Abel more and cane became very jealous
He slaughtered Abel the way he was beheading his camels and goats
He felt relieved
Paradise is mine now!
But his God who had taught him nothing
Internally or externally
And had forbidden him from eating from the Garden of Knowledge
Told him: You committed a great sin
Go away and be a wanderer in the world
Make the earth an apple cut it to pieces and devour it
Whatever was green, cut it
Whatever was alive, slaughter it
In this way, men’s stomach became graveyard of animals
And the dick of man became a weapon in the battlefield
And for fear of this new being the NightSeer hid herself
In the corners of darkness
And became a companion of owl
Until she learnt to see darkness
And the gins and creatures of the unseen
And learnt the science of the invisible
He learnt how to protect nature and cherish life
And to send her gins from time to time
To spread pandemic messages
For animal-eating mankind.
6
‘’What are the roots that clutch, what branches grow
Out of this stony rubbish? Son of man,
You cannot say, or guess, for you know only
A heap of broken images, where the sun beats,
And the dead tree gives no shelter, the cricket no relief,
And the dry stone no sound of water.
Only
There is shadow under this red rock,
(Come in under the shadow of this red rock),
And I will show you something different from either
Your shadow at morning striding behind you
Or your shadow at evening rising to meet you;
I will show you fear in a handful of dust.
Frisch weht der Wind
Der Heimat zu
Mein Irisch Kind,
Wo weilest du?
“You gave me hyacinths first a year ago;
“They called me the hyacinth girl.”
—Yet when we came back, late, from the Hyacinth garden,
Your arms full, and your hair wet, I could not
Speak, and my eyes failed, I was neither
Living nor dead, and I knew nothing,
Looking into the heart of light, the silence.’’
Dr.
Kamal Mirawdeli, a senior Kurdish Writer and poet from South Kurdistan, living in London.
He was the second runner in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region presidential elections, July 2009.
See below.
The opinions are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.
