Iraq Daily Roundup: Turkish Soldier Among Three Killed

2020/04/17 | 09:45 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- At least three people were killed, and three more were
An I.E.D.
a Turkish soldier in Hakurk.
wounded:
An I.E.D.
killed
a Turkish soldier in Hakurk.
The bomb was blamed on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.)
An attack on the North Oil Police post at the Khabbaz
oil field left one
policeman with injuries.
In Kanaan, security forces killed one militant
and wounded two more.
One militant was
killed during an attack at a police checkpoint in Garaj.
Author: Margaret Griffis
Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has
been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.
