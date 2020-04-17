Iraq Daily Roundup: Turkish Soldier Among Three Killed

2020/04/17 | 09:45 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- At least three people were killed, and three more were

wounded:

An I.E.D.



killed

a Turkish soldier in Hakurk.



The bomb was blamed on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.)

An attack on the North Oil Police post at the Khabbaz

oil field left one

policeman with injuries.

In Kanaan, security forces killed one militant

and wounded two more.

One militant was

killed during an attack at a police checkpoint in Garaj.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has

been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.

