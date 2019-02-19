MP says government unable to fight corruption

2019/02/19 | 12:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- MP Kadhim al-Sayadi has indicated reluctance about the corruption and squandering of public money.
In remarks, Sayadi said the government is unable to provide the basic needs for people due to corruption. Moreover, it’s unable to fight corruption.Political parties, according to Sayadi, had stolen public money and left people without fulfilling their basic needs.
However, he noted that the coming period will witness questioning of senior officials to investigate corruption charges.Iraq is suffering from corrupted officials who are agents of Iran in Iraq and aim to destroy the country to enable Iran to control it.
