China says has nothing to hide around coronavirus

2020/04/17 | 20:25 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Chinese Foreign Minister denied recent reports on coronavirus, and claimed that China does not have something to hide about the pandemic.

Intelligence officials do not believe the virus was a bioweapon deliberately developed by China, but may have been transmitted from a bat to a human in the laboratory, Jerusalem Post reported.

US intelligence officials are reportedly investigating the possibility that the novel coronavirus outbreak began in a laboratory in Wuhan, China, via an accidental bat-to-human transmission rather than at a market, multiple unidentified sources told Fox News.