Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Climbs to nearly 5,000

2020/04/17 | 21:00 - Source: Baghdad Post

Iran on Friday reported 89 deaths from the new coronavirus within the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll in the country up to 4,985.Iranian health ministry spokesperson Kianoosh Jahanpour told reporters that they also recorded 1,499 new cases of coronavirus infection since Thursday noon.According to Jahanpour, the total number of COVID-19 infections in Iran has now reached 79,494.The official also noted that 54,064 people have already recovered from the pandemic disease.