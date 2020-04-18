Kurdish poet Halgurd Qahar bring people to tears with his poem ‘Mn Nevêtn Shehid Bibm’

2020/04/18 | 04:30 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi Kurdish poet Halgurd Qahar, 2019.Photo: Helgord Qehar’s Youtube

Araz Barwari | Exclusive to Ekurd.net

An excellent poem has been published by the Kurdish poet Halgurd Qahar (Helgord Qehar), on social media.



His poem is sad and heart touching.



His lyrics moved the feelings and rang the emotional bells of many Kurdish people and brought them to tears

The poem speaks about the economic sufferings of families of Kurdish martyrs and Peshmerga in comparison to the luxurious life of Kurdish ruling families, and their greed, betrayal, selfishness, negligence, and unfair treatment towards them.It sends a message to the rich people and the Kurdistan regional government authorities to pay attention and help the families and children of the Kurdish martyrs and Peshmerga in times of economic sufferings.

Basically the poet’s main message is the government of Kurdistan isn’t appreciating the sacrifice of Kurdish martyrs because they are neglecting their families and children in times of economic sufferings and hardships.



He implies through his lyrics that it’s not worth it to die for Kurdistan if the end result of the martyrdom will not bear any benefit to the families and children of Kurdish martyrs, but rather benefit only some powerful rich families who don’t necessarily lose lives and make sacrifices for Kurdistan and yet have best of everything in life, be it money, house, car, job, property etc.

The poet also implies that children of rich and powerful people of Kurdistan are arrogant, greedy and selfish because they spend a lot of money on fun and many unnecessary things, but don’t help the hungry and broken families and children of Kurdish martyrs and Peshmerga especially in times of life hardships and economic recessions.

However, while the families and children of Kurdish martyrs and Peshmerga should be given all the rights and privileges they deserve, this should not mean that the rest of the people of Kurdistan should be neglected by the government especially those who happens to be from a family that have no martyrs By law government is obligated to help all people who really need help in times of economic sufferings and hardships.

The real solution to this problem in general is first, Kurdistan regional government should pay people’s salaries on monthly basis without delay.



And second, the government should provide social welfare assistance program for the small five million population of Kurdistan.The government should pay at least 300 dollars every month for food and rent housing to all unemployed, hungry and homeless people, regardless if they have martyrs in the family or not.



The social assistance support of government should continue for poor and unemployed people of Kurdistan until they find a job and support themselves on their own.

People of Kurdistan must learn to hold the Kurdistan regional government accountable through their MPs, and peaceful demonstration, if the government fails to respond to their legal and legitimate demands and needs.



People should also learn to stop voting for political parties in times of elections when they see these political parties are not serving and helping people of Kurdistan especially in time of economic sufferings.

Araz Barwari is a law student at the University of Nawroz in Kurdistan of Iraq.

The opinions are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.

Copyright © 2020 Ekurd.net.



All rights reserved

Comments Comments

Loading...





Source: NOcBZ5O814Q