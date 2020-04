Refugee women killed in Turkish strikes on Kurdish group in Iraq

2020/04/18 | 12:25 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- "We know that some in the leadership level of the PKK have a safe hideout in Makhmour and therefore we want this to be known by our Iraqi friends, and at the end this needs to be addressed," a Turkish official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the strikes.LoadingIraq summoned the Turkish ambassador to the country, Fatih Yildiz.During the meeting, Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Hakim stressed "the need to stop such serious violations and respect the principles of good neighbourliness," according to a statement.Turkey has repeatedly struck PKK positions in northern Iraq in efforts to cut the outlawed group's supply routes.In January, Turkish strikes in Sinjar, in the Kurdish semi-autonomous region of northern Iraq, targeted PKK-linked Yazidi militia positions, killing at least four Yazidi fighters.The Yazidi militia was formed in 2014, after the Islamic State group overran much of the country's north, and was a critical US and Kurdish ally in defeating IS militants.It maintains strong relations with Kurdish groups such as the People's Protection Units, or YPG, in Syria, and the PKK in Turkey.Also, a Turkish air strike in the Iraqi Kurdish region last year killed Zaki Shingali, a PKK commander.AP