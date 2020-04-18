Iraq extends flights suspension till April 24

2020/04/18 | 20:15 - Source: Baghdad Post

The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) extended on Saturday the suspension of flights across the country till April 24, in line with the anti-coronavirus precautionary measures.The suspension of flights will continue till Friday, upon directives of Iraq’s Higher Committee for Health and National Safety, ICAA Director Dryed Yahia Gassem was quoted by AlSumaria news channel as saying.“The decision implies all domestic and international flights, except for flights dedicated to evacuate Iraqi nationals stranded abroad,” Gassem added.It is worth noting that Iraq recorded 1,482 coronavirus cases with 906 had been recovered.



The overall death had climbed to 81.Also, Baghdad, earlier, extended a countrywide lockdown it imposed until the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.Several Arab countries have tightened restrictions on movement and travel, with the aim of curbing the spread of the coronavirus, and some have pledged billions of dollars in economic stimulus programs to reduce the economic repercussions of the crisis.