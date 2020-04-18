Baghdad Govoner announces the completion of a 130-bed field hospital to deal with Corona

2020/04/18 | 20:25 - Source: INA

Baghdad governorate announced today, Saturday, the completion of a field hospital adjacent to Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital with a capacity of 130 beds to deal with the Corona pandemic.

The governor of Baghdad, Muhammad Jaber Al-Atta, said during his visit to Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital, which was followed by the Iraqi News Agency (conscious), that "the new hospital was implemented within the initiative of Parliament Speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi and the people of Anbar, under the supervision of the Baghdad Governorate and its departments, and in cooperation with the Ministry of Health."

The governor pointed out that "the completion period of the hospital amounted to 21 days and would be ready to treat and quarantine the touched and infected with (Corona) virus," noting that "the governorate staff have also completed the covering of the road leading to Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital along the 2000 m."