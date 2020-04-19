IWDC: Iraqi activist, paramedic kidnapped after slamming Sadr


2020/04/19 | 00:55 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Iraqi War Documentation Center said the civilian activist and paramedic at Al-Tahrir Square, Baghdad, Kadhim Mahdi, was kidnapped after he politically criticized Muqtada al-Sadr.

Populist cleric Moqtada Al Sadr has turned against the Iraqi uprising, withdrawing protection to demonstrators and strengthening a government crackdown to crush the protest movement.The uprising, which was demanding the removal of the entire political class, has undermined the influence of Iran, Al Sadr’s patron.

