IWDC: Iraqi activist, paramedic kidnapped after slamming Sadr

2020/04/19 | 00:55 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi War Documentation Center said the civilian activist and paramedic at Al-Tahrir Square, Baghdad, Kadhim Mahdi, was kidnapped after he politically criticized Muqtada al-Sadr.

Populist cleric Moqtada Al Sadr has turned against the Iraqi uprising, withdrawing protection to demonstrators and strengthening a government crackdown to crush the protest movement.The uprising, which was demanding the removal of the entire political class, has undermined the influence of Iran, Al Sadr’s patron.