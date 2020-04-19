MOH records 31 new cases of corona and 47 cases of recovery

2020/04/19 | 01:05 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Saturday, the Iraqi Ministry of Health announced the registration of 31 new cases of coronavirus, while it indicated that the number of recoveries from the virus reached 47 cases.

The ministry stated, in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "(2218) models were examined in the specialized laboratories in Iraq, thus the total number of samples examined since the beginning of disease registration in Iraq was 53966."

The ministry also explained, that way laboratories recorded 31 injuries today in Iraq distributed as follows:" Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 4, Baghdad / Al-Karkh 2, Medical City 1, Najaf Al-Ashraf 7, Basra 15, Wasit 1, Al-Diwaniyah 1 ".