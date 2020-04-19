Sisi, Salih discuss expanding cooperation between Egypt, Iraq

2020/04/19 | 01:30 - Source: Baghdad Post

Iraq's President Barham Salih received on Saturday a phone call from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

During the phone conversation, emphasis was placed on the need to boost bilateral ties and expand joint cooperation so as to serve the interest of the two brotherly peoples.



Furthermore, Iraq's effort to maintain its sovereignty, stability and security needs to be supported.

Sisi congratulated Salih on that he appointed Mustafa al-Kadhimi as the country's new Prime Minister.



He wished that Premier-designate al-Kadhimi would have every success to form the government.



He pointed out that Iraq has a significant role in the region.

Salih, in turn, thanked the Egyptian President for his telephone call.



He wished that Egyptian people would have more progress and prosperity.



He praised the close historical ties linking the two fraternal nations.

Salih confirmed that Iraq is eager to strengthen the cooperation frameworks as he commended Egypt's stance supporting Iraq across all the fields.

Egypt's vital role to consolidate the joint action to address the current crises and challenges in the region was also hailed by the President.

Together, the two leaders discussed issues of common concern further to the joint efforts aiming to boost the frameworks of triangular cooperation with Jordan.

Furthermore, they reviewed actions which have been taken at the national levels to address the consequences of COVID-19.

The possibility of exchanging experiences and information available in this area between health- care services of the both countries, was discussed.