Trump: Texas, Vermont to reopen businesses April 20th

2020/04/19 | 01:30 - Source: Baghdad Post

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Texas and Vermont will allow certain businesses to reopen on Monday while still observing coronavirus-related precautions and Montana will begin lifting restrictions on Friday, Reuters reported.

"We continue to see a number of positive signs that the virus has passed its peak," Trump told reporters at a daily briefing.

Some state governors have warned, however, that they will not act prematurely to reopen their economies until there is more testing.