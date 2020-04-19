Trump: Texas, Vermont to reopen businesses April 20th


Trump: Texas, Vermont to reopen businesses April 20th
2020/04/19 | 01:30 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Texas and Vermont will allow certain businesses to reopen on Monday while still observing coronavirus-related precautions and Montana will begin lifting restrictions on Friday, Reuters reported.

"We continue to see a number of positive signs that the virus has passed its peak," Trump told reporters at a daily briefing.

Some state governors have warned, however, that they will not act prematurely to reopen their economies until there is more testing.

Read all text from Baghdad Post
Sponsored Links