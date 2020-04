2020/04/19 | 20:35 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

The extraordinary flight from Moscow to Baghdad departed with 199 passengers on board for Iraqis stranded in Russia because of the preventive measures on the spread of the new Coronavirus pandemic, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The passengers were accompanied by diplomatic and administrative staff to the airport to check on the procedures of their transportation, and to overcome their difficulties.