2020/04/19 | 23:30 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Iraqi Health Ministry reported 26 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 1,539.

The ministry said it did not report any deaths.



Therefore, the death toll stands at 82.

On the other side, 56 people recovered from the deadly virus, upping the total to 1,009, according to the ministry.