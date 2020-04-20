Iran Reports 1,343 New Cases of Coronavirus, 87 Deaths

2020/04/20 | 00:05 - Source: Baghdad Post

Iran reported on Sunday the infection of 1,343 more people with the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, with 87 more deaths.The death toll from COVID-19 has now reached 5,118, said Kianoosh Jahanpour, a spokesperson for Iran’s Health Ministry.The official said 1,343 new cases in the past 24 hours has raised the total number of infections to 82,211.He emphasized that 57,023 people have already recovered from the novel virus and they have been sent home.