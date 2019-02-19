World: UNHCR Resettlement at a glance (January – December 2018)

2019/02/19 | 14:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees
This factsheet provides a statistical snapshot of UNHCR’s resettlement activities up to the end of December 2018. All figures are provisional and subject to change. Additional data can be accessed in UNHCR’s Resettlement Data Finder.
