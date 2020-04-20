Third shipment of medical aid to arrive in Baghdad from China

2020/04/20 | 04:55 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi Health Ministry has announced that the third shipment of Chinese medical aid for the purpose of containing COVID-19 will arrive in Iraq on Monday.Baghdad had already received two other shipments of aid from China, including medicine and medical equipment.

Iraqi and Chinese officials have emphasized the need to boost bilateral cooperation in the fight against coronavirus.





Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, was detected in Wuhan city in central China in December.



This disease was first called pneumonia but China’s National Health Commission announced the outbreak of COVID-19 officially on Dec.



30, 2019.





