Iraq Daily Roundup: 11 Killed; ISIS Attacks in North

2020/04/20 | 11:10 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- At least 11 people were killed, and 14 more were wounded:

Two soldiers were

killed in an ambush in Mosul.

Militants killed a

soldier and wounded another in Makhmour.

Gunmen in Zaghniya killed a policeman.

Six

soldiers were wounded in a bombing at a residence in Muqdadiya.

In Kanaan, two

soldiers were wounded when gunmen attacked their checkpoint.



A bomb wounded

two civilians at a separate location.

A bomb in Kharanabat wounded a civilian.

A federal

policeman was wounded by a bomb in Diyala province.

In Qayara, a bomb wounded a civilian.

Four

militants were killed in a raid near Kirkuk.

Airstrikes in Dour province killed three

militants.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has

been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.

View all posts by Margaret Griffis