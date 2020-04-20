Iraq Daily Roundup: 11 Killed; ISIS Attacks in North

Two soldiers were
killed in an ambush in Mosul.
Militants killed a
soldier and wounded another in Makhmour.
Gunmen in Zaghniya killed a policeman.
Six
soldiers were wounded in a bombing at a residence in Muqdadiya.
In Kanaan, two
soldiers were wounded when gunmen attacked their checkpoint.
A bomb wounded
two civilians at a separate location.
A bomb in Kharanabat wounded a civilian.
A federal
policeman was wounded by a bomb in Diyala province.
In Qayara, a bomb wounded a civilian.
Four
militants were killed in a raid near Kirkuk.
Airstrikes in Dour province killed three
militants.
Author: Margaret Griffis
Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has
been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.
View all posts by Margaret Griffis