Iran, Iraqi Kurdistan Region discuss trade relations

2020/04/20 | 16:25 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- During the meeting, Shoushtari pointed to measures implemented by Iran in the fight against coronavirus in Iran.The governor of Sulaymaniyah expressed hope that Iran and Iraq would be able to overcome coronavirus in the near future.

The two sides also discussed the ways to remove the obstacles and problems in the path of trade relations between Iran and the Iraqi Kurdistan region.





MNA/FNA 13990201000070