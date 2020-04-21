Iraq announces Changes to Curfew, Other Restrictions

2020/04/21 | 06:20 - Source: Iraq News

Iraq's Higher Committee for Health and National Safety held a meeting in Baghdad on Sunday via video conferencing under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi.

The Committee decided the following:

From 21/04 until 22/05, the curfew hours will be between 7 PM and 6 AM Sunday-Thursday, and for 24 hours Friday- Saturday

Current exemptions for certain business categories including bakeries and pharmacies, and key workers such as health teams and security forces, will be maintained

Restrictions on public gatherings and social distancing rules remain in place

Schools, universities, educational institution, sport venues, malls, wedding halls, mosques and places of worship will remain closed

Restaurants and cafes will remain closed, but will be permitted to provide delivery services

Shops and factories can resume work but only outside curfew hours

Government departments are permitted to resume working, but with minimum staffing which must not exceed 25% of the workforce

Taxis can operate, but large public transport vehicles are only permitted to carry four passengers at any one time

International travel in and out of Iraq remains suspended as is travel between Iraqi provinces

The wearing of face masks outside the home becomes compulsory, and those who do not comply with the rule will face legal action

Supporting Iraq's health workers

The Committee discussed measures to support Iraqi frontline health workers and agreed to:

Make a monthly bonus payment to frontline health teams who are caring for Covid-19 patients

Allocate, free of charge, a plot of land to all health workers who are caring for Covid-19 patients

Request the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers to prepare a draft law to double the period of service of frontline health staff during the current emergency for the purpose of calculating future pensions; the law will also seek to extend the retirement age for doctors

The Committee urged all Iraqis to continue to follow health instructions and guidelines, and to only leave home when it is absolutely necessary.

For the latest Covid-19 updates, please visit:

(Source: Govt of Iraq)