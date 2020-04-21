Second Kurdish prisoner from Saqqez breakout executed in Iran

2020/04/22 | 00:25 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- An Iranian hangman prepares the noose.Photo: Reuters

SAQQEZ, Iranian Kurdistan,— Another Kurdish prisoner who escaped from Saqqez prison in Iranian Kurdistan (Rojhelat) last month was executed after he was recaptured by the Iranian security forces, Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said on Tuesday.

“Shayan Saeidpour, who committed a crime when he was a teenager and sentenced to capital punishment, was executed on Tuesday morning in Saqqez’s central prison,” the rights group said in a statement.

The executed prisoner’s family were granted a final visit on Monday, Hangaw said.

While still a minor, Saeidpour murdered another person in 2015 and was sentenced to death.

Iran is experiencing a major outbreak of coronavirus, which has killed 5,209 people according to official tallies.



Inmates at several prisons across the country staged breakouts, afraid that the disease would spread rapidly in Iran’s crowded jails.

Saeidpour is the second recaptured inmate from the breakout at Saqqez to be executed.



Mustafa Salimi was executed on April 11 after being deported from Iraqi Kurdistan region back to Iran.

Ever since its emergence in 1979 the Islamic regime imposed discriminatory rules and laws against the Kurds in all social, political and economic fields.

The Kurdish minority live mainly in Iranian Kurdistan (Rojhelat), the mainly in the west and north-west of the country.



They experience discrimination in the enjoyment of their religious, economic and cultural rights.

Parents are banned from registering their babies with certain Kurdish names, and religious minorities that are mainly or partially Kurdish are targeted by measures designed to stigmatize and isolate them.

Kurds are also discriminated against in their access to employment, adequate housing and political rights, and so suffer entrenched poverty, which has further marginalized them.

Kurdish human rights defenders, community activists, and journalists often face arbitrary arrest and prosecution.



Others – including some political activists – suffer torture, grossly unfair trials before Revolutionary Courts and, in some cases, the death penalty.

Estimate to over 12 million Kurds live in Iranian Kurdistan.

Many Kurdish armed groups including Komala took up arms to establish a semi-autonomous Kurdish regional entities or Kurdish federal states in Iran, similar to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq.

