Iraq: Key messages on Coronavirus (COVID-19) for IDPs and staff based on Ministry of Health and Environment instructions – informal sites, v.1 | 28 March 2020 [EN/AR]

2020/04/22 | 15:35 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Sources: ACTED, World Health Organization, UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster, CCCM Cluster, Health Cluster

Q: What is currently happening?

A: On 31 December 2019, the World Health Organization reported the outbreak of Coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19.



The first confirmed case of Corona Virus was recorded in Iraq on 24 February 2020, in the city of Najaf, Najaf governorate.



Four more cases were reported in Kirkuk governorate on 25 February and one additional case was confirmed in Baghdad on 27 February.



As of 25 March, the total number of cases is: 354, distributed across the country, with 29 associated deaths.



Consequently, in line with the instructions of the Ministry of Health and Environment in Baghdad, the humanitarian community recommends several measures that must be taken.

Movement and service delivery

Q: What are the movement recommendations for informal sites?

A: The Ministry of Health issued a directive on 25 February on preventative measures to be taken for COVID-19 in formal camps in Iraq, which included a recommendation to limit movement of people moving in and out of camps to only urgent needs.



Since then, the Government of Iraq has issued restriction on movement of people across Iraq and a curfew to reduce risk of spread of the virus.



The following Ministry of Health recommendations for formal camps are also useful for informal sites, as a temporary measure, where people moving in, out, and around the site could place residents at risk of catching and spreading the virus:

Recommendations on movement restriction in and out of the site, as follows:

o Resident individuals are recommended not to leave the site except for urgent needs.



These are outlined below.

o Resident individuals are encouraged to minimize or completely stop inviting people from outside the site.

Aid workers delivering essential services are an exemption to this since they need to continue providing assistance, but should ensure to keep a 1 meter (3 feet) distance from residents and practice very good hygiene and handwashing practices.

Gathering of people in larger groups should be on hold, even during distribution of aid, for people’s own protection