Five Iraqi troops injured in clash with ISIS terrorists

2020/04/22 | 17:10 - Source: Baghdad Post

At least five Iraqi troops were injured on Wednesday during a fierce confrontation with militants of the ISIS in Diyala province.Local sources told the Baghdad Post that the troops suffered injuries while engaging a group of jihadists in Sheikh Khalid village, near Hamrin Lake.The Iraqi forces were conducting an anti-ISIS operation to clear the area from the IS presence, a source said.“ISIS militants could encircle the Iraqi forces for a while before the [Shia militias of] Hashd al-Shaabi arrive and force the jihadists escape.”