The Reconstruction Fund offers a proposal for a project to build 6 hospitals

2020/04/22 | 18:00 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The Reconstruction Fund for the areas affected by Daesh terrorism submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Health, the Department of Projects and Engineering Services, which includes the establishment of (6) hospitals as a first stage to benefit from in controlling the emerging Corona epidemic.

Hussam Alwan Karim, Director General of Projects and Engineering Services, said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that "coordination will be made with representatives from the Projects Department and related parties in the Reconstruction Fund and donors to provide the necessary facilities in terms of technical specifications for hospitals as well as obtaining the fundamental approvals in Design field.



