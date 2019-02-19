عربي | كوردى
2 Egyptian policemen killed during arresting terrorist
2019/02/19 | 15:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Egyptian police managed to locate the perpetrator, who targeted security forces in Giza governorate on Friday.



The troops besieged him in an alley in al-Darb al-Ahmar district, central Cairo. Once arrested, a bomb, in his possession, went off causing his death. From the police side, two policemen were killed and two others were wounded.



The attack on Friday left two policemen and three civilians with minor injuries as a home-made bomb exploded during an effort to defuse it.



Egypt makes huge efforts to follow terrorist cells, which becomes active every now seeking destabilizing the country.

