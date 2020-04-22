The first million dunums of farms were launched in Western desert

2020/04/22 | 21:30 - Source: INA

Baghdad

The Minister of Water Resources, Jamal Al-Adly, announced the preparation of a general strategy in coordination with the relevant authorities in the public and private sectors and the international community.

Al-Adli said in a joint press conference with the Ministers of Planning and Trade attended by the correspondent of the Iraqi News Agency (INA), today, Wednesday, that "the strategy prepared is a road map for developing water resources until 2035 and achieving the requirements of food security, energy security and environmental conservation."

He added that "this strategy included the timetable for implementation and the necessary costs, confirming the Ministry's launch of the WesternDesert aquaculture project for Iraq after it had identified underground aquifers, their quality and quantities."

He confirmed the launch of the first million dunums of farms in the desert without the need for the water of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.